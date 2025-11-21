NCCE Rolls Out New Tech Tools, Begins Curriculum Review In Colleges Of Education

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) has begun deploying upgraded technology across colleges of education as part of efforts to strengthen teaching and learning nationwide.

The Executive Secretary of NCCE, Prof. Chijioke Okwelle, who disclosed this in Abuja during an interaction with newsmen on Friday, said the commission is also reviewing the curriculum for colleges of education to ensure alignment with present reality and global standards.

“We have entered into partnership with so many other development partners where we have upgraded technology as a means of delivery. We have some of the companies like Huawei. Huawei is running an academy. Some of our students and lecturers are there.

“In collaboration with UNESCO, we have also been doing some upskilling of our lecturers on the use of technology in lesson delivery,” adding that “in many of our colleges, all the beneficiary institutions, we are deploying a new technology that we can use to enhance teaching and learning,” he said.

Okwelle, a Professor of Industrial Technology Education, also acknowledged the support of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), which he said has provided essential financial backing for the rollout of the new technologies in beneficiary institutions.

On the curriculum review, he explained that the process, being undertaken every five years, is currently underway, with new advancements and trends expected to be integrated into the updated framework.

“We are reviewing our curriculum. We have entered another five-year cycle. The last one was in 2020. So, we are now reviewing,” he said.

The NCCE boss also revealed that the commission is training lecturers in entrepreneurial skills to help embed innovation into teaching across all subject areas.

He said, “We are building our lecturers with entrepreneur skills. We believe that as one of the things we are also considering in our curriculum, for every course, you can become an entrepreneur, even in your course as an English teacher you can become an entrepreneur.

“In whatever subject area or whatever area of teaching, you should be able to imbibe entrepreneurship in your teaching to prepare the minds of those students, that even as you are graduating as a physics teacher, as an Agric teacher, as a vocational teacher, whatever that means, you can make livings outside getting government job.

He emphasised that the commission expects lecturers to apply their entrepreneurial learning into teachings afterwards.