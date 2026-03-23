NCC’s N12.4bn Fine Won’t Improve Telecom Service – Expert

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A Senior Software Engineer at Oracle, Mr Sheriff Adepoju, has disclosed that Nigeria’s plan to fine telecom operators about N12.4bn for poor service will not significantly change consumers’ experience unless operators invest in “recovery engineering”.

Adepoju, who designs large-scale automation systems, described recovery engineering as the practical systems that restore service quickly when networks fail.

The expert stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, while reacting to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) move to impose about N12.4bn penalty for breaches of service standards.

The NCC also announced that it had begun updating its enforcement process to strengthen deterrence.

The enforcement also followed a directive by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, who instructed the NCC to introduce automatic penalties for network failures within 90 days.

The goal, according to Tijani, is to tighten the link between service breakdowns and consequences for operators.

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However, Adepoju argued that “fines may punish after a failure but do not automatically improve the telecoms capability to fix future failure faster”, insisting that recovery engineering remained the missing layer.

He noted that networks constantly face disruptions, such as fibre cuts, power issues, equipment faults, software errors, and congestion during peak use.

According to him, recovery engineering is simply the process of restoring a telecom network to normal after an interruption.

“Recovery engineering is the combination of tools, processes, and trained responses that ensures disruptions are detected, addressed early, handed to the right team quickly, resolved safely, and communicated clearly to customers.

“Without this, customers are left in repeated cycles of ‘try again’, unclear timelines, and customer-care conversations that cannot change the technical reality.”

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He recalled that the NCC recently reported that monthly mobile data usage increased from approximately 518,000 terabytes in January 2023 to over 1.23 million terabytes by November 2025.

He added that the commission equally said that broadband subscriptions increased to about 109.6 million by December 2025, increasing broadband penetration to 50.58 per cent.

Adepoju noted that Nigeria’s telecom challenge was growing because the demand had grown faster than operators’ ability to recover quickly from routine failures.

He pointed out that as more people depend on mobile broadband for work, school, business, and payments, every hour of poor service affects more households and commerce.

The expert also emphasised customer communication as part of recovery, not as a public relations add-on.

In Adepoju’s view, operators could only provide accurate updates when those updates were tied to real recovery steps — detection, diagnosis, repair, and verification, and not when customer care was forced to guess.

“The NCC’s N12.4bn penalties may raise the cost of poor service; however, lasting improvement will require operators to prove recovery performance — how fast they detect failures, how fast they restore service, and how consistently they communicate during incidents.

“Without that recovery capability, fines will not translate into better day-to-day telecom experiences for Nigerians,” Adepoju insisted.