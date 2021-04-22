NCDC To 2Baba, Other Travellers: System Failure Caused Breakdown Of COVID-19 Portal

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has responded hours after Innocent Idibia popularly called 2baba, slammed the agency for being left stranded at the airport as a result of failed Covid-19 portal.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, NCDC in a series of tweets, accepted responsibility for the portal’s failure.

It said, “On the 20th of April, a system failure by one of the partner organizations supporting the management of the COVID-19 travel portal led to an unforeseen downtime. The technical failure was resolved following about 12 hours of downtime.

“We accept full responsibility for this event, which led to inconvenience for several travelers to Nigeria.”

The agency also stated that it had learnt from the incident and would strive to serve Nigerians better.

“We have learnt from this occurrence and continue to restructure our systems to avoid future events like this and serve Nigerians better.

“Our commitment remains to protect the health of Nigerians, by reducing the risk of the spread of the virus. This is why the Nigerian International Travel Portal was introduced by

@PTFCOVID19

“We’ll continue strengthening this process to make it seamless for travelers,” the agency tweeted

THE WHISTLER had reported that 2baba out of frustration took to his Instagram story to share how disappointed he and other Nigerians were, as they were left stranded at the airport as a result of failed Covid-19 portal.

In a series of videos posted on his Instagram story, Idibia revealed that he was left stranded with some Nigerians at the airport because the NCDC portal was down.