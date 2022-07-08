NCDC Warns Against Spread Of Covid-19 During Eid Celebrations

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has urged Nigerians to take necessary precautions and adhere to public health safety measures ahead of the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The NCDC caution was contained in its COVID-19 public health advisory issued on Friday against the backdrop of rising cases of infections in the country.

The agency said there’s a need for organizations, community leaders, and Nigerians in general to take necessary preventive measures ahead of the upcoming celebrations to prevent further spread of the disease.

The advisory reads, “Although confirmed cases increased from 267 to 445 between weeks 21 to 24, hospitalization and fatalities have remained low suggesting these are mostly mild to moderate cases or we are in the lag phase before we see the accompanying increase in severe disease and hospitalization.

“Since Nigeria’s first case was detected on 27th February 2020, we have had 256,695 confirmed cases with 3,144 deaths across 36 states and the FCT.”

The NCDC noted that genomic surveillance confirms Omicron and its sub-lineages remain the dominant circulating variant of concern associated with the spread of the disease in the country.

“The recent increase in cases may be in part or whole due to increased testing over the last few weeks, increased circulation of Omicron sub-lineages (BA.4 and BA.5 as seen elsewhere), and an increase in seasonal illness with cold and cough symptoms as well as poor adherence to preventive measures such as the use of masks,” it noted.

“In addition to the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria and globally, the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebrations against a backdrop of suboptimal COVID-19 vaccination uptake and increasing COVID-19 case numbers calls for increased individual and collective responsibility. The virus that causes COVID-19 is more likely to spread in mass gatherings and when people do not adhere to preventive measures such as physical distancing, mask use, and hand hygiene” the agency added

“As we celebrate, we urge Nigerians to prevent the onset of a full-fledged fifth COVID-19 wave by remaining mindful of the high risk of spread of COVID-19 and acting in tandem by adhering to recommended public health safety measures.”