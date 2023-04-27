NCDMB, IOCs To Boost Oil Production With Galvanizing Plant

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and other stakeholders has pledged to support the Orbit Galvanized Steel Industries to enhance oil production in the country.

Advertisement

This is in line with the NCDMB’s mandate and continued efforts to support the development of in-country capacities that would serve the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The Executive Secretary NCDMB, Simbi Wabote said during a visit to the steel industry alongside representatives of Internationally Operating oil and gas Companies (IOCs) that the galvanizing facility will address the challenges faced by the Nigeria LNG Train 7 project.

Wabote disclosed that the company has a strong investment portfolio, and a diverse clientele which would enable its sustainability and profitability.

He, however, said the company needs to acquire the relevant certification to meet the standard oil and gas industry.

Wabote said “The Orbit Galvanized Steel company has huge potential and needs to be supported to enable it to meet all the technical standards required by the oil and gas industry.

Advertisement

“The oil and gas industry operates with very strict standards and zero tolerance for compromise because any failure would have colossal consequences on human lives and economic resources.

“We urge Orbit Galvanized Steel, to work assiduously on getting the relevant certifications and meeting the standards of the oil and gas industry, as well as registering with all the relevant regulatory agencies in the country.

“To this effect, the NCDMB and allied sectors have pledged to support the Orbit Galvanized Steel Industries to enhance oil production in the country.”

He revealed that the firm also capacities to manufacture and supply substation structures, telecom and microwave towers, solar module mounting structures, and railway structures and is currently active in solar power, electric power, mining, and agriculture.

Wabote further charged the Nigeria LNG Limited and the consortium of service companies contracted on the Train 7 project – Saipem, Chiyoda, and Daewoo to work closely with Orbit Galvanized Steel to upgrade the galvanizing facility to the required standards.

Advertisement

This, he added will provide services for their project and other potential projects in the future.

The Group Executive Director of Orbit Galvanized Steel, Uche Iwuamadi during the visit asserted that the company is the only integrated tower manufacturing company in Nigeria.

Iwuamadi said, “The entire end-to-end process, right from iron ore mining to the casting of billets, to fabrication and galvanizing, is done in-house within Nigeria, and has created employment opportunities for many Nigerians.”