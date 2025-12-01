NCoS Appoints Jane Osuji As First Female Spokesperson

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, has approved the appointment of Chief Superintendent of Corrections (CSC) Jane N. Osuji as the new spokesperson of the NCoS.

According to Ado Sale, Deputy Controller-General of Corrections, the appointment follows the retirement of the former spokesperson, Deputy Controller of Corrections Umar Abubakar, on November 19, 2025.

CSC Osuji, who hails from Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising from Lagos State University and a Master’s in Public Administration from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

She became the first female to occupy the position in the history of the NCoS.

Osuji enlisted into the then Nigerian Prisons Service in 2009 as an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons II and has since completed all requisite professional courses for her rank.

She has also attended specialized training, including the Internal Security/Low Intensity Conflict Operations Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Her career has been defined by progressive responsibilities. She served as Assistant Public Relations Officer in both Lagos State Command and the Federal Capital Territory Command before being deployed to the National Headquarters as Assistant National Public Relations Officer, where she worked under four Controllers General.

Beyond core correctional service duties, Osuji also served as Press Secretary to three Ministers of Interior between 2015 and 2023, further strengthening her communication and public engagement portfolio.

Until her elevation, she was a staff member of the Public Relations Unit at the NCoS Headquarters, Abuja. She is married with children.