NCoS Denies Neglecting Female Inmates’ Menstrual Needs

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Capital Territory Command, has dismissed claims that female inmates across the country are being denied menstrual care.

In a statement on Sunday, the Command said its attention was drawn to a recent narrative alleging that female inmates, particularly at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja, are “left without menstrual care.”

It described the reports as misleading.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, DSC Adamu Samson Duza, the Service provides sanitary pads and hygiene kits to all female inmates at no cost, with monthly distributions properly documented in inmates’ welfare registers.

“In line with its mandate and international best practices, NCoS supplies sanitary pads and hygiene kits to all female inmates at no cost, with monthly distribution recorded in inmates’ welfare registers,” the statement read.

He further noted that custodial centres under the Command operate designated healthcare units staffed with qualified nurses and doctors who offer medical attention to female inmates, including menstrual-related care. Consultations, medications, and referrals to nearby hospitals, when necessary are provided free of charge.

Duza added that the Service continues to work with development partners, civil society organizations, and faith-based bodies that donate sanitary items and conduct menstrual-hygiene awareness programmes.

He cited a recent donation of sanitary pads by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) as a clear example of it strong collaborative support.

“This is a testament to the power of collaboration,” he stated.

The Command emphasised that its operations align fully with the Nigerian Constitution, the Nelson Mandela Rules, and the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.

The FCT Command also urged journalists to verify their information before publication to avoid misleading the public and causing unnecessary alarm.