NCoS Trains Public Relations Officers On Professional Communication

The Federal Government on Monday commenced a three-day capacity building workshop for public relations officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to deepen professionalism, strengthen public trust, and ensure more coherent communication across all commands.

The Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, while declaring the workshop open in Abuja, said the training could not have come at a better time, noting that the service is currently undergoing far-reaching reforms aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and reshaping public perception of its mandate.

Nwakuche explained that public relations had become a central pillar of the transformation taking place within the NCoS, stressing that the credibility of any institution is tied not only to its operations but also to how effectively it communicates its mission to the public.

He said, “The image of any institution is as important as the work it performs. Effective public relations is not optional; it is an essential driver of our legitimacy, operational transparency and public confidence.”

The CGC disclosed that the NCoS had in recent months strengthened its communication channels, intensified stakeholder engagement and amplified its core commitments to safe custody, humane treatment and offender rehabilitation.

He explained that one of his earliest priorities as head of the Service was to upscale the capacity of the Public Relations Unit through increased funding, provision of modern communication tools and improved engagement with the media at both national and command levels.

According to him, these efforts have already started to yield positive results.

“We are witnessing the impact of these reforms. Media representation of the NCoS is becoming more balanced, and public understanding of our mandate continues to expand,” Nwakuche said.

He commended the national headquarters Public Relations Officer for demonstrating what he described as “proactive leadership,” and praised command-level PROs for their commitment to crisis communication, community engagement, stakeholder relations and sustained media visibility.

He described the officers as the “frontline ambassadors” of the Service, Nwakuche said their work had played a significant role in improving public confidence in the institution.

The CGC also acknowledged the support of development partners, including PRAWA, International IDEA, the European Union, and the media, noting that their contributions made the workshop possible.

He thanked the facilitators for providing the expertise needed to boost the communication capacity of correctional officers nationwide.

Nwakuche urged participants to engage actively, share practical experiences, and apply the knowledge gained when they return to their respective commands.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continually strengthen the PR Unit with resources and institutional backing, and expressed confidence that the Service would emerge “more visible, more trusted and more respected” as reforms continue.