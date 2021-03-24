NCS Dismisses Ten Officers For Helping Jail Break, Smuggling Hard Drugs For Inmates

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed at least ten of its officers and demoted several others on account of gross misconduct.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Controller Francis Enobore, told THE WHISTLER on Wednesday that some of the dismissed officers were found guilty of smuggling communication gadgets into the prison yard for the inmates which is against the rule of the service

“I do know that a couple of staff were dismissed on account of gross misconduct, some of them were found guilty of smuggling communication gadgets to inmates which is against the rule of the service.

“The inmates used it to perpetrate violence and jail break.

“Others were found guilty of smuggling hard drugs. The mandate of the service is to work on the rehabilitation of the errant individuals as well as on their reformation so that whatever that took them to jail would not be repeated,” he said.

According to him, any officer who is found guilty of any crime shall be punished based on the stipulated laws of the service.

He explained that most of those sacked committed the offences at their respective custodian centre.