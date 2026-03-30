NCS Warns Nigerians Against Fake Social Media Messages

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The Nigeria Customs Service has cautioned Nigerians against false information currently circulating on social media, stressing that such claims are not genuine and did not originate from the Service.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, the agency urged the public to disregard misleading messages and rely only on updates from its verified communication platforms.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard this fake message and rely on updates published through our verified platforms,” the statement said.

The Service emphasised that following official sources remains the most reliable way to obtain accurate information about its activities, policies, and announcements.

Officials also warned that the spread of unverified content could create confusion, fuel misinformation, and erode public trust in government institutions.

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They called on Nigerians to verify information before sharing, particularly content related to customs procedures, taxes, and penalties, which are often targets of misinformation.

The agency further encouraged the public to follow its verified social media accounts and its official website for accurate, timely updates.

According to the NCS, it frequently issues clarifications to counter false reports and misleading claims circulating online.

In recent times, fake messages especially those concerning customs duties and enforcement actions have been widely shared, causing unnecessary panic among members of the public.

The latest warning highlights growing concerns over the spread of fake news in Nigeria’s digital space and reinforces the need for citizens to rely on credible sources and verify information before dissemination.