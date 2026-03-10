NDA Alerts Kaduna Residents Ahead To Explosive Blasts During Training

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) will conduct its maiden Cadets Brigade Inter-Battalion “Fit for Fight” competition from March 11 to 14 within the NDA Afaka general area.

The academy said the exercise would take place daily between 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and is aimed at improving cadets’ mental toughness, tactical skills, situational awareness and adaptability.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Academy Public Relations Officer, Maj. Reuben Kovangiya, the NDA, urged residents of surrounding communities, including Mando, Tsamiya, Kauya and Afaka, not to panic during the period of the exercise.

Kovangiya explained that explosive blasts would be used as part of the training activities, adding that all necessary safety measures had been put in place to ensure the successful conduct of the exercise.

“The general public is therefore advised not to panic, as explosive blasts will be used during the exercise,” he said.