NDA Finally Opens Portal For Selection Of Exam Center (See Details)

The Nigerian Defence Academy has opened its portal for candidates to select centers where they would be partaking in the 2019 NDA screening exercise.

The NDA had on Thursday announced new guideline, date and venues for the 2019 exercise.

The Academy fixed the exercise for Saturday, June 8, 2019, for candidates to partake in the “71 Regular Course” screening test.

A new notice on NDA portal indicates that Academy opened the “exam center selection” today Friday, May 24, 2019, at 02:30 PM.

The Academy had on April 1, 2019, announced the postponement of the entry exam date which was earlier scheduled to hold on April 13, 2019.

But in a statement announcing the update, the NDA said the screening exercise will now hold simultaneously on the new date (June 8, 2019) in different centers across the country.

“Sequel to the earlier postponement of the NDA Screening Test for 71 Regular Course, the Academy has fixed Saturday 8 June 2019 as the new date in which the screening test will hold simultaneously across different centres nationwide,” the Academy said.

“In the light of this, candidates who duly applied to the Nigerian Defence Academy and successfully scored minimum of 180 (One Hundred and Eighty) in UTME are advised to visit application portal on the NDA website rcapplications.nda.edu.ng to select the examination centre of their choice and print out their examination card,” it said.

The NDA further stated that “only those with duly printed Examination Card will be admitted into the various centers for the test.”

Below are the venues of the 2019 NDA screening exercise: