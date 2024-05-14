NDDC Calls On Security Agencies To Crack Down On Vandals

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has urged the security agencies operating in the Niger Delta region to go after criminals destroying the economic assets and infrastructure in Nigeria’s oil-rich region.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, made the call during two separate courtesy visits by the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr Alonyenu Idu and the Commander, Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral John Okeke, at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Ogbuku, in a statement by the Director of Media, Pius Ughakpoteni, commended the Bayelsa State Police Command for deploying modern technology to fight crime and advised the security agencies to expand the scope of their operations to include protecting development projects being executed by the NDDC.

He said: “In addition to guarding our economic assets, it is important to also protect NDDC projects in remote communities. The Commission is providing electricity in the communities and we need the protection of those facilities because some criminals are vandalizing our power infrastructure.”

Also, Ogbuku noted that the commission appreciated the services of the police to the society, adding that as an interventionist agency, the Commission had a responsibility to make sure that those who protected the lives and property of the people were given the necessary backing to enhance their capacity to maintain security in the Niger Delta region.

He said further: “Our core mandate is to bridge the developmental gaps in the Niger Delta region. We recognise the intrinsic link between security and development, which is why we have forged partnerships with security agencies. Peace is a prerequisite for development, and our collaboration with these agencies is crucial in achieving our goals.

“The ‘Light Up The Niger Delta’ through solar street lights has played a significant role in enhancing security in the Niger Delta region. The area has experienced a period of relative peace, thanks to the vigilance and intelligence efforts of the security agencies.”

“The NDDC has always been at the fore in supporting the police. We have executed a lot of projects to support the police. Last year, we assisted the security agencies in Akwa Ibom and Rivers States in acquiring some security equipment.”

“If the region is peaceful, development will be rapid. I cannot fail to attest to the fact that the crime rate in Bayelsa State has reduced. I want to commend you for using technology to tackle crime in the Niger Delta and we are willing to partner with you, to assist you fight crime in the region.

Speaking earlier, the Commander, Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral John Okeke, commended the NDDC for providing solar-powered streetlights in their operational base in Bayelsa State and appealed for more support in providing facilities to enhance their operations.

He thanked the NDDC for cooperating with security agencies working in the Niger Delta region to ensure peace, stating: “We will continue to protect the territorial integrity of the country and all its national assets.”

“The NDDC plays a crucial role in mitigating militancy in the Niger Delta region, while the Joint Task Force (JTF) has been instrumental in ensuring the safety of oil-producing communities and collaborating with International Oil Companies to achieve this goal.”

Speaking in a similar vein, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Francis Idu, noted that the evolution of economic militancy in Bayelsa was a big challenge for the command in Bayelsa State.

According to him: “The terrain is also a challenge and the economics of law enforcement is what we are dealing with. We have been able to do some crime mapping but we are constrained by inadequate funds. We are using digital technology to fight crime, and we need resources to achieve our goals.”

Idu appealed to the NDDC for assistance in acquiring more drones and upgrading some critical facilities for the police command.