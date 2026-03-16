NDDC Decries Vandalisation Of Projects Across N’Delta Communities

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The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has raised concerns over the increasing vandalisation of development projects across communities in the Niger Delta, blaming the trend largely on lack of community ownership and protection of the facilities.

The commission said many of the projects executed at the request of host communities are being destroyed shortly after completion, a development it described as discouraging and capable of slowing down development efforts in the region.

This came to the fore on Monday during a one-day Capacity Building Programme for Stakeholders in Rivers State on Community Ownership and Protection of NDDC Projects, organised by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the commission in Port Harcourt.

The programme, facilitated by Peace and Development Projects and Bitood Nigeria Limited, was aimed at sensitising stakeholders on the need to safeguard projects executed by the commission in their communities.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Rivers Operations of the NDDC, Engr. Okezie Ule, said the capacity building training was designed to equip participants with the knowledge and strategies needed to protect projects provided by the commission.

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Ule, who represented the Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, noted that the training had become necessary considering the rising cases of vandalisation of completed projects across the region.

He lamented that several projects, including solar-powered street lights installed to improve security in communities, have been vandalised by criminals shortly after installation.

“We have seen with dismay how many of our lofty projects, which communities strongly solicited for, are left to ruin. Vandals go in and destroy them, including solar lights that illuminate our communities,” Ule said.

According to him, some facilities have been vandalised barely a week after they were completed and handed over to the benefiting communities.

Ule attributed the development partly to the perception among some residents that the projects belong solely to the NDDC rather than the communities benefiting from them.

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“I know all these things happen because nobody is taking responsibility to protect the infrastructure. Many people still see them as NDDC projects and expect the commission to come back and fix them if they are damaged,” he said.

He warned that continued vandalisation of projects would compel the commission to divert funds meant for new development initiatives to repair damaged infrastructure.

“When funds that should have been used for new projects are channelled to repair vandalised facilities, it affects the commission’s operations and slows down development in other communities,” he added.

Ule therefore warned criminals to stay away from projects executed by the commission and urged communities to take collective responsibility for protecting infrastructure in their domains.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Representative on the NDDC Board, Sir Tony Okocha, said the capacity building programme was necessary to strengthen community participation in safeguarding development projects.

Okocha, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Mr. Chibuzor Kwelle, noted that several NDDC projects, particularly solar street lighting initiatives, have contributed significantly to reducing crime in many communities.

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He commended communities that have already taken steps to protect projects within their areas and encouraged others to follow suit.

Earlier, the Project Coordinator of Peace and Development Projects, Mr. Francis Abayomi, said the training was organised to encourage communities to take ownership of infrastructure provided for their development.

Abayomi stressed that development projects would only achieve their intended purpose if communities actively protect and maintain them.