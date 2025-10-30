NDDC Pushes For Food Security In Niger Delta

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming the Niger Delta region into an agricultural powerhouse capable of ensuring food security for Nigeria.

This was the focus of a recent regional agricultural retreat, which aimed to harness the comparative advantages of the Niger Delta states for sustainable development.

Speaking at the retreat, the Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, emphasized the need for the region to move beyond oil dependency and explore the immense opportunities in agriculture.

“We are here to ignite a new light for the region,” he said, highlighting the NDDC’s vision for a diversified economy.

The retreat brought together stakeholders from the agricultural sector to discuss ways of harnessing the region’s agricultural potential.

Advertisement

Dr. Ogbuku noted that the Niger Delta region has vast agricultural resources that can be leveraged to drive economic growth and development.

“This retreat is aimed at awakening our collective consciousness as a people and exploring how we can integrate agriculture across the Niger Delta.

“We want to identify areas of comparative advantage state by state and put them together to ensure food security for the region,” Ogbuku said

According to him, the NDDC is serving as a unifying platform to bring the states together and build an agricultural hub capable of feeding the entire nation. “We have the capacity as a region not only to feed this country through our oil and gas wealth but also through our untapped agricultural potential,” he added.

Dr. Ogbuku noted that the region is richly endowed with fertile land and vast water resources suitable for aquaculture and crop production. “From Akwa Ibom to Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa, we are blessed with arable land. Agriculture remains one of the cardinal pillars of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the area of food security,” he said.

Advertisement

He explained that the retreat marks the beginning of a broader framework that will culminate in a Regional Agricultural Summit. The Commission, he said, will engage consultants to carry out empirical studies on the agricultural potential of the Niger Delta to guide both government policy and private sector investment.

“These studies will serve as a roadmap for prospective investors. For instance, those interested in cassava or palm oil production will know exactly where to go. It will also help us showcase our rich agricultural heritage,” Ogbuku stated.

The NDDC boss recalled that before the discovery of crude oil, the Niger Delta thrived on traditional agricultural practices such as fish farming and palm produce, which sustained local economies. “It is time to return to our roots. Through agriculture, we can achieve sustainable development, create jobs for our teeming youth, and generate foreign exchange through export,” he said.

Dr. Ogbuku lamented the decline of the oil and gas sector in cities like Warri and Port Harcourt, describing agriculture as the “new frontier” for the region’s economic revival.

“Our future lies in agriculture and the blue economy. The challenge before us is to harness our land, water, and technological innovations to grow the region. It is time to invest seriously in agriculture and leave a legacy of sustainable prosperity for future generations,” he concluded.