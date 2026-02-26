NDIC Pushes Aggressive Loan Recovery To Protect Financial System

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has stepped up efforts to recover outstanding loans and other risk assets of failed financial institutions, stressing that aggressive debt recovery is central to depositor protection and the stability of Nigeria’s financial system.

Speaking on Thursday at a sensitisation programme for debt recovery agents in Abuja with the theme, “Operationalising the provisions of the NDIC Act 2023 for effective debt recovery”, Director of the Asset Management Department, Mrs. Patricia Okosun, said loan recovery remains the most critical source of funds used to reimburse depositors of failed banks.

“What we are concerned with here are the risk assets, the loans and advances that were given out when the banks were still in operation,” Okosun said. “These loans are what we recover and deploy to pay depositors after the insured sums have been settled.”

She disclosed that NDIC currently manages assets from more than 600 failed financial institutions, spanning commercial banks, microfinance banks and other deposit-taking institutions.

“When a bank fails, all its assets are transferred to NDIC,” she said. “Our mandate is clear: we must recover every recoverable loan because that is how we protect depositors and maintain confidence in the system.”

Okosun explained that the sensitisation programme was organised to bridge knowledge gaps among debt recovery agents, many of whom were previously unaware of the full range of statutory powers available under the NDIC Act.

“This is not an Act that everybody knows in detail,” she noted. “So we are telling them, ‘These are the powers we have, and these are the powers we are transferring to you as our agents to help recover these risk assets.’”

She added that NDIC-appointed recovery agents operate on commission and are expected to deploy both legal and operational tools in pursuing debtors.

“One of the major challenges has been litigation,” Okosun said. “Debtors often rush to court to frustrate recovery. But what many agents did not know is that the NDIC Act gives us powers to foreclose on certain collaterals, especially those backed by legal mortgages, even when court actions are ongoing.”

According to her, the amended law allows NDIC to bypass prolonged bottlenecks that previously stalled enforcement. “If someone has agreed that their house should be sold in the event of default, the law empowers us to act. Hopefully, after today, our agents will realise they have more powers than they have been utilising,” she said.

Also speaking, Director of Legal Services at NDIC, Mr. Kushimo Oladipo, said the NDIC Act enacted in 2023 significantly strengthened the Corporation’s authority, particularly in the area of debt recovery.

“The Act was improved to enhance the powers of NDIC because of the critical role debt recovery plays in deposit guarantee and financial system stability,” Oladipo said. “You cannot talk about depositor confidence without talking about how quickly and effectively we recover the assets of failed banks.”

He explained that payments to depositors beyond insured sums are largely dependent on the volume of assets realised from failed institutions.

“The insured sum and any additional payments are based on realised assets,” he said. “That is why speeded recovery of debt is not optional; it is essential.”

Oladipo noted that the programme was designed to operationalise the provisions of the amended Act by bringing together practitioners involved in debt recovery, including legal experts and asset recovery professionals.

“We have discussed identifying criminal infractions in debt recovery, tracing debtors’ assets and, most importantly, ensuring that judgments obtained translate into real recovery,” he said. “There is no value in getting judgment if you cannot reap the fruit of that judgment.”

He urged participants to engage actively and share operational challenges. “We want feedback from you,” Oladipo said. “Your experiences will help us refine our processes and better synergise efforts toward effective debt recovery.”

Linking NDIC’s recovery drive to broader economic goals, he said a stable banking system is fundamental to financial inclusion and growth.

“When people know their money is safe in the bank, they are encouraged to deposit,” he said. “That confidence allows funds to move from the surplus sector to the deficit sector of the economy, which is critical if Nigeria is to build a strong economy.”

He expressed confidence that improved legal tools, better-informed recovery agents and closer collaboration would significantly enhance loan recovery, reinforce public trust in the banking system and strengthen overall financial stability.