Ndigbo Have Date With History In 2023 – Ohanaeze

The president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Amb George Obiozor, has called on the Igbo, both at home and in the diaspora, to remain their brothers’ keepers ahead of the 2023 general elections and for posterity.

Amb Obiozor stated this, weekend, at Hampshire, UK, during the celebration of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Day, which was hosted by the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland chapter.

Amb Obiozor was represented by Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia.

He commended the ingenuity of Ndigbo globally, and urged them to always ‘uphold those unique sterling qualities for which they are known’.

According to him, “The Igbo believe that dignity is the soul force that drives the human activities. Every Igbo, therefore, strives to the best of his/her ability to uphold the essential values that promote human dignity.

“Those values such as self-esteem, achievement motivation, resourcefulness, hard work, forthrightness and tenacity are the hallmarks of the Igbo persona. At the core of our essence is the Igbo pragmatic communalism – a concept that underscores the need to be our brother’s keeper and that the stronger should protect the weaker brethren.”

He commended the enthusiasm surrounding the celebration in the UK, adding that, ‘it underscores the uncommon Igbo communal values, mutual responsibility and social solidarity which have been at the centre of our enviable collective achievements across the world’.

Obiozor recalled various travails Ndigbo face in Nigeria, which he said were ‘within the context of cultural clash, the Igbo cosmopolitanism, frontier spirit and the capacity to turn adversity to prosperity’. He therefore called on the Igbo globally to remain focused.

In his words, “The only option before us is to remain focused, imaginative, audacious, unflappable and united.

“As 2023 approaches, we must remain our brother’s keeper. Ndigbo at home have shown tremendous zeal, commitments and support to the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and therefore I urge every Igbo to reflect deeply on the Igbo dilemma.

“Ours is a righteous cause. Those who oppose us will be defeated, for unlike them, we do not seek to dominate, control or humiliate our fellow citizens or fellow humanity.

“Instead, we seek a world where justice and fairness for all prevail, charity to all and malice towards none. The Igbo struggle for justice and equity in Nigeria has been long and tortuously agonizing, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“With our new narratives of courage without rancour, wisdom without arrogance and intelligence with humility, we will meet our detractors and adversaries or rivals with offers they cannot resist, and situations that compellingly encourage taking right actions for right reasons. And, this is where we are today.

“We are convinced that Ndigbo have a rendezvous with history come 2023 because there is an unassailable maxim, founded on truth, experience and reason that history will always vindicate the just.”

He commended the Ohanaeze president in the UK and Ireland, Chief Mrs Aqueen Ibeto, ‘for exemplary organizational skills, unity and understanding’.