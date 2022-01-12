Ndigbo Must ‘Play The Right Politics’ To Get Presidency—Paul Okoye

Ndigbo should invest in the right people to be able to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The president general of Ndigbo Royal Heritage (NIROH) Worldwide, Dr Paul Okoye, stated this on Wednesday while speaking in the aftermath of the 2023 Igbo Political Project Conference hosted by NIROH Worldwide. The event held in Umuahi on Tuesday.

Okoye said Ndigbo must work hard to accomplish their dream of producing the next president of Nigeria. He warned the Igbo against complacency, adding that ‘power cannot be gotten on a platter of gold’.

He said the Igbo should drop ‘ethnical campaign and jettison the clamour for an Igbo president but rather work for a president of Igbo extraction with the support of other regions in order to make the road to Aso Rock in 2023 possible’.

“Ndigbo must drop the blame game as it creates an impediment to their onerous match to Aso Rock. They should also realise that there is no known nation on earth where freedom and power is free, but they have to be fought for and conquered by the interested people,” he said.

He further stated that, “The Igbo should not beat the drums of war again but rather play the right politics to get power. In Nigeria today, whoever aligns with the North rules the country.

“It is time to come to terms with the realities of our existence and try other credible and valid alternatives. Only a president of Igbo extraction can take us to Aso Rock and not an Igbo president.

“No one builds a house without architecture to design the house, same for cars, aircraft and the rest. The Umuahia conference is to draw a project and evolve a strategy to Aso Rock”

Ndigbo Royal Heritage was founded by Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, erstwhile leader of the defunct Republic of Biafra. It is established for the redemption of Igbo people, our correspondent gathered.