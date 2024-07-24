NDLEA Arrest Lagos Most Wanted Drug Baron

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested Lagos State’s most wanted Drug Lord, Alhaji Jimoh, also known as Olowoidiogede, Temo.

The 57-year-old suspect has slipped off the agency’s grip, on many occasions and according to the NDLEA on Wednesday, Temo finally met his doom following fruitful surveillance and intelligence operation.

Advertisement

The NDLEA explained that although the suspect displayed resistance, particularly his horde of hoodlums, the operatives busted his enclave on July 22, located at the Igbarere Street, Mushin

Despite past interceptions of Temo’s consignment of illicit drugs worth billions, the agency said that the suspect had remained largely evasive. At the same time, a few encounters with him and his armed gangs in his Mushin enclave had resulted in gunfights.

The agency said, “Some of the recent seizures of his shipments include: 14, 524.8 kilograms of Ghana Loud, a strong strain of cannabis sativa, smuggled into Lagos from Ghana in two trucks and a J5 bus intercepted at Ojuelegba area of Lagos in the early hours of Sunday 28th January 2024;

“Two truck-loads of the same substance weighing 8,852kg intercepted at Eleko beach, Lekki Lagos on 4th May 2023 and 252kg of Loud seized from his enclave in Mushin on Wednesday 26th July 2023. Indeed, in the last two encounters, his men engaged NDLEA operatives in a gunfight.

Advertisement

“The drug kingpin was very notorious for always being on the move to evade arrest but with persistence and determination of the Agency aided by modern tools and intelligence, the concerted effort to get him paid off at 10 am on Monday 22nd July 2024 when NDLEA’s surveillance teams on his trail tracked and pinned him down at Igbarere street, Mushin.”

The agency said it had deployed a reinforcement of about 50 operatives to the area while he was attempting to escape in a Mercedes Benz SUV GLE 350 marked 01G-300G.

“His attempt to escape by mobilising hoodlums to engage and distract the operatives however failed after which he was overpowered and whisked away from the chaotic scene while his men surrendered to the superior firepower of the anti-narcotic agents who also succeeded in recovering the Mercedes Benz SUV the suspect was found in,” agency added.

In his reaction to the arrest of Temo, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) commended the officers and men of the Lagos State Command, Special Monitoring Task Force and other formations.

“I’m particularly delighted because the arrest was eventually effected in his enclave without any casualty despite the attack on our men.

Advertisement

“This is therefore a clear message to others still involved in this criminal trade of illicit drugs that if they don’t opt out now, we’ll get them because we’re just stepping away from their doorsteps and more importantly, they can only run, they can’t hide forever,” Marwa stated.