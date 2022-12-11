NDLEA Arrests 16 Suspects, Seizes Tons Of Narcotics In Lagos

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In its continuous drive to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested at least 16 drug suspects in Lagos State.

A statement by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday said that one of the suspects, Nwadinobi Charles Uchemadu, who was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, came in from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight, with parcels of cocaine concealed in different parts of a travel bag.

According to the statement, the Brazil returnee was carrying three parcels of cocaine weighing 2.70 kilograms factory sealed in parts of his travel bag.

The NDLEA also intercepted 3.4 kilograms of cannabis going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates ( UAE), concealed in cans of powdered milk, baby food and beverages, and subsequently arrested a freight agent, Ewelike Chibuike Cyril who presented the consignment for export.

Similarly, the agency impounded parcels of cannabis weighing 6.30kgs concealed in sound systems (speakers) going to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea through the SAHCO export shed of the airport.

“Uchemadu was arrested on Monday 5th December at the Lagos airport during inward clearance of passengers on the Qatar airways flight following the discovery of three parcels of cocaine weighing 2.70 kilograms factory sealed in parts of his travel bag.

“At the SAHCO export shed of the airport same day, NDLEA operatives equally intercepted cans of powdered milk, baby food and beverages used to conceal 3.4 kilograms of cannabis going to Dubai, UAE. A freight agent, Ewelike Chibuike Cyril who presented the consignment for export was subsequently arrested.

“In the same vein, parcels of cannabis weighing 6.30kgs concealed in sound systems (speakers) going to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea through the SAHCO export shed of the airport were also seized on Thursday 8th December by the operatives who initially arrested a freight agent, Joseph Obiji involved and later the following day, Friday 9th Dec nabbed another agent, Mbanu Ifeanyi Andrew in a follow up operation at ASPAMDA market, Trade Fair complex, Ojo area of Lagos,” the NDLEA said in a statement.

In Mushin area of the state, at least 15 drug dealers were arested with 1,400kgs of cannabis sativa among other illicit substances such as heroin, methamphetamine, and 320 bottles of codeine syrup. While another raid at Idumota on Saturday led to the seizure of 35,014 pills of tramadol, diazepam, rohypnol and 21.2 litres of codeine syrup.

The agency said: “At the Akala notorious drug hub in Mushin area of Lagos, no fewer than 15 drug dealers including two ladies were arrested with 1,400kgs of cannabis sativa among other illicit substances such as heroin, methamphetamine, and 320 bottles of codeine syrup recovered from them during a raid of the area on Friday 9th December.

“Another raid of the popular Idumota business district of Lagos Island on Saturday 10th December led to the seizure of 35,014 pills of tramadol, diazepam, rohypnol and 21.2 litres of codeine syrup while a targeted notorious dealer is still on the run. This is even as officers of the Directorate of Seaports Operations of the Agency arrested a Malian, Dembele Ousmane on Monday 5th December with 32,400 capsules of tramadol 225mg concealed in factory packed buckets of custard while attempting to travel to Mali via boat at Ebute -Ero Jetty in Lagos.”