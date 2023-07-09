NDLEA Arrests 2 Church Officials Trafficking Fentanyl In Delta, Seizes 4,560kg Skunk In Lagos, Others

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested two church officials linked to the trafficking of lethal opioid, fentanyl in Delta State.

The suspects: Adewale Ayeni, 39, and Ebipakebina Appeal, 41 are officials of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (aka Mercy City Church) in the Warri axis of the state.

The duo was linked to consignments of the illicit drug, a statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi revealed.

According to the NDLEA, Ayeni is one of those managing the prayer call centre of the church while Ebipakebina is in charge of the movement of international guests from the airport to the church.

Operatives of the agency also arrested two female accomplices in the course of investigation.

Those intercepted also include Naomi David, 28, who is a staff of United Parcel Services (UPS), and Stacy Njideka, also known as Nkiruka, 27, who is a business associate of Ayeni.

Their arrest came barely a month after two members of another syndicate – Odoh Collins and Oliver Uzoma were arrested at Ogbogwu market, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The agency arrested the duo after months of intelligence-led investigation of the syndicates behind the lethal opioid which is 100 times more potent than heroin.

The statement also claimed that fentanyl is currently responsible for over 70 percent of overdose deaths as well as a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States.

The NDLEA had further intercepted no fewer than 4,560 kilograms of skunk in interdiction operations in Lagos, Adamawa, Ogun, and Osun.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa while commending the team, charged them to continuously focus on the goal of ridding the nation of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.