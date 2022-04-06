NDLEA Arrests 40-Year-Old Queen Of Drug Cartel In Taraba

Forty-year-old Lami Mai Rigima, a suspected queen of a drug cartel has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for supplying psychoactive substances to traffickers in Taraba State.

Lami has been on the watchlist of the NDLEA since October 2021 after several traffickers arrested by the agency last year fingered her as their supplier.

She was subsequently arrested on April 4 when operatives tracked her to her hideout in Iware village in Ardo Kola Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba.

The anti-drug agency disclosed further that the search for Lami began following the arrest, prosecution and conviction of a drug dealer, Abdullahi Madaki, 50.

A statement signed by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi noted that after Madaki served his brief jail sentence, he returned to the illicit trade with Lami still as his supplier.

He was, however, rearrested on February 13 while another trafficker, Jamilu Hassan, 20, a member of Lami’s supply chain, was arrested on February 24.

Also in Adamawa, narcotic officers had arrested a cross border drug trafficker, Emeka Okiru, 40, with 32,700 tablets of Tramadol 225mg under the brand name: Royal and Tramaking.

Okiru was arrested at Garden city, Mubi, Mubi North LGA on Tuesday while preparing to supply his customers from the Republic of Cameroon.

“The drugs were found concealed in cartons of paintbrush,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in Oyo state, different quantities of Cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis were recovered from four suspects namely Adetola Tosin; Akeem Kazeem; Korede Ahmed, and Abdulgafar Nureni.

The suspects were arrested in Omi-Adio, Ido LGA; Oje area of Ibadan North LGA; Iwo Road, Ibadan North East LGA, and Sabo, Mokola, Ibadan North West LGA, when operatives raided parts of the state on Tuesday.

“At least, 172 kilograms of cannabis was recovered from two suspects: Zaidu Mohammed Kamba and Hussaini Dauda in the Kamba area of Kebbi state on Monday 4th April by NDLEA operatives.

“While commending the officers and men of the Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi and Oyo state Commands of the Agency for their efforts, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) charged them and their compatriots in other commands across the country to sustain the tempo of offensive action against the drug cartels in every part of Nigeria,” the statement said.