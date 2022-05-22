NDLEA Arrests 45-Year-Old Brazil Ex-Convict For Importing Cocaine In Tyres — NDLEA

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested an ex-convict, Okechukwu Francis Amaechi who after serving his jail term, imported 24 parcels of cocaine into the country.

Amaechi was arrested and convicted in Brazil for drug trafficking, and after serving his term in March 2022, decided to return home, but not without concealing 2.56kg of cocaine in 12 tyres of lawnmowers.

The native of Anambra state concealed each parcel in the tyres of the three lawnmowers bears with unique inscriptions, believed to be means of identification of the owners of the drug.

NDLEA Arrest Suspected Drug Dealers

The two parcels in one of the tyres of the first lawnmower bear “O LORD” and “HAVE MERCY” while the parcels in one of the tyres of the second mower bears the inscription “IN GOD” and “WE TRUST”.

The third mower, however, had “IJIOMA” and “186.6” inscribed on the two parcels hidden in one of its tyres.

The suspect, on May 7 had imported the parcel through the Port Harcourt International Airport, where he was arrested upon his arrival from Brazil via Doha onboard Qatar Airline flight QR1433.

Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested By NDLEA

The NDLEA in a statement, signed by its Spokesperson Femi Babafemi said the suspect “claimed one of his church members gave him the lawnmowers to deliver to his brother in Port Harcourt”.

In another development, operatives of the NDLEA had intercepted a Mercedes Benz truck with registration number XB 986 AGB heading to Sokoto from Onitsha. The vehicle was intercepted in the Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) on May 20.

Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested By NDLEA

Apart from the driver and his assistant that were arrested, three other persons: Alex Chukwuemeka, 37; Ignatius Mokwe Odikpo, 47 and Andrew Chijokwe, 47 who are owners of the drug exhibits were also arrested.

The trio were arrested in a follow-up operation at a hotel in Gusau while waiting to receive the consignment for possible movement to Sokoto. The seized exhibits include 9,900 bottles of codeine, 599.3kg cannabis and 15,889 tablets of other opioids.

In Kogi State, a fake security agent, Richard Agada was arrested on May 18 while conveying 10 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 116.8kg in a white Nissan van.

The NDLEA said various quantities of opioids and cannabis were seized in two separate operations in other parts of the state with the arrest of a drug dealer, Ayuba Isah, 32.

Also, three suspects: Nornu Abanne; Yirakpoa Emmanuel and Dornu Gbarazia were arrested at Kaani community and Bori with 90kg cannabis and 1.5gram of Cocaine on May 18.

In Kaduna, three suspects: Nura Salis, Bawa Musa and Charity Jacob were arrested on May 17, at the Warri Street of the state capital with 4,900 tablets of Tramadol, 890 ampoules of Diazepam injection, 257 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 1,950 tablets of Nitrazepam and 830 tablets of Carbazapine.

Equally, in Kano state, a drug dealer, Abubakar Abdullahi, 47, with 5,970 capsules and tablets of Tramadol was arrested, while Nasiru Musa and Musa Mohammed were also nabbed with 5,000 caps of the same drug on May 17.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) said the war against drug abuse and trafficking must be won.

He, therefore, charged all commands of the Agency to remain on the offensive against the cartels as they take advocacy messages to communities and schools.