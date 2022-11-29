NDLEA Arrests Drug Lord On Watchlist For Nine Years, Declares Brother Wanted

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one out of two brothers who have been under their radar for nine years for serving as major sources of illicit drug supplies in the South-East and South-South part of the country.

The arrested suspect, Onyeaghalachi Nwagwugwu and his brother currently at large are reported to have started their career in the late 90s as pocket dealers before expanding into major dealers of illicit substances.

Nwagwugwu and his elder brother Stephen established smoking joints/bunks in their communities, and subsequently grew to become barons; owning hotels, and houses in choice areas of Abia, Rivers and Imo States, with exotic cars in their homes.

The NDLEA while announcing the arrest in a statement on Tuesday, said the houses of the brothers were raided simultaneously in their two locations: Umuahia and Ntigha Okpuola communities in Isiala Ngwa North LGA, Abia State.

The statement signed by its Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said, “While the younger brother, Onyeaghalachi Stephen Nwagwugwu, who lives in Umuahia, the Abia state capital was successfully arrested, the elder brother, Eze Kaleb Stephen, narrowly escaped when his Ntigha Okpuola community home was stormed by operatives backed by men of the Nigerian Army.

“In the course of the operation, one of their militia men, Eberechi Kingsley Monday was also arrested.”

The NDLEA noted that the brothers have been on their trail since 2013 when they organised a mob attack on some of the Agency’s operatives who attempted to apprehend them during a raid.

“At least, one of the officers who attacked them is still bed-ridden till date,” the statement read.

The drug lords are alleged to own armed militia guarding their houses and drug stores, where they deal in assorted illicit substances like Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine (Mpuru-miri), Loud/Arizona and their likes.

The NDLEA, however, noted that a fresh bid to bring the duo to book and end their criminal trade launched four months ago led to the simultaneous operation on their locations on November 26.

The statement read, “During the raid, quantities of cocaine and variants of cannabis were recovered from the two houses while the Agency has so far sealed two hotels, one eatery, two mansions linked to them and recovered three exotic vehicles from their homes as efforts are ongoing to trace more of their bank accounts and properties.

“The identified hotels include Jahlove Hotel, Mbawsi, Isiala Ngwa North LGA; Noicyhl Luxury Hotel, Aba -Port-Harcourt expressway, Aba and Royal Cruise Fast Food, Enugu- Port Harcourt expressway, Isiala Ngwa North LGA, all in Abia State.”

Reacting to the development, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa said it was in the interest of the fleeing baron to turn himself in, or risk being fished out because there will be no hiding place.