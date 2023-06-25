NDLEA Arrests Ghanaians, Others For Importing ‘Skunk’ Into Nigeria

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted two imported consignments of ‘Loud (skunk)’ with a combined weight of 5,344.1 kilograms along the Epe-Lekki corridor and the Alfa beach in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Based on credible intelligence, the operatives laid ambush for a white truck conveying 50 jumbo bags of the illicit substance weighing 2,434.1kg in the early hours of June 19.

According to a statement by the agency on Sunday, the truck driver had escaped in a security Hilux van escorting the truck after the anti-narcotics officers successfully demobilized the truck conveying the drug exhibits.

Similarly, officers of the Marine Command of the Agency, on June 20 similarly intercepted a boat loaded with the substance weighing 2,910kg around Alfa Beach upon arrival from Ghana.

“Two Ghanaians: Monday Saba, 30, and Hakeem Kwana, 27, found with the consignments were promptly arrested,” the statement read.

In Niger state, two suspects: Abubakar Mohammed, 32, and Nuhu Sale, 43, were also arrested on June 18 along Abuja expressway, Suleja with 31 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 517kg, while a 30-year-old Amina Alilu was arrested with 171kg of the substance the following day at Ogbogodo village, Dekina LGA, Kogi state.

The statement further read: “A suspected fake female security agent, Ogedegbe Dorcas, 34, was also nabbed at Ajegunle Asa Dam Area of Ilorin, Kwara State with 30kg of cannabis on Thursday 22nd June, while in Oyo state, NDLEA operatives intercepted 42-year-old Segun Olajide with 49.2kg of same substance on Saturday 24th June in Oyo town.

“Operatives in Edo state stormed Ekudo forest, Uhunmwode LGA where they destroyed a cannabis farm measuring 2.494863 hectares, recovered processed weeds weighing 67kg and arrested six suspects namely: Onyeka Onyedinma; Monday Onyedi; Alex Eboh; Edosa Imariagbe; Godbless Tunde and Godstime Osarobo in the early hours of Monday 19th June.

“While commending the officers and men of the Lagos, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Edo, and Marine Commands for blocking over five tons of illicit substances from going into circulation in the country in the past week, Chairman/Chief Executive of the Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) charged them and their compatriots across other formations to remain committed to the corporate goal of ridding Nigeria of the menace of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking”.