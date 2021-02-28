NDLEA Arrests Man Carrying N1bn Worth Of Cocaine In Sokoto

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has nabbed one Nkem Timothy, alias Auwalu Audu, with 62 wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine weighing 1.550kg, in Sokoto while trying to cross to Algeria through Niger Republic.

The operatives said that the substance has an estimated street value of about N1billion.

The acting State Commander of the agency, Bamidele Segun, explained that the suspect was intercepted on a motorcycle around the baggage area at Illela border while trying to cross to Niger Republic whereas his final destination was Algeria where he resides.

The Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, explained that the illicit drug was neatly concealed inside youghurt bottles.

“He was found with an ECOWAS passport with different names written as Auwalu Audu but he gave his real name as Nkem Timothy,” the Commander stated, adding that his men had commenced further investigation to unravel his sponsors and other members of the transborder drug cartel.

“This is a ground breaking feat for us in the Command as seizure of this magnitude of type A drug (cocaine) has never been made in Sokoto Command before”, he added.

In a related development, the Adamawa state Command of the agency has also arrested one Umar Mohammed with 82 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 70kg at Lafiya Lamurde area of Adamawa state.

In his reaction to the seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the two Commands and charged them to remain vigilant and ensure no illict drug goes in or out of their areas of responsibility.