NDLEA Chairman Commissions Behavioral Centre In Ogbomoso

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd), is billed to commission a ‘behavioral anonymous center’ in Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

The Center, which was built by the Ogbomoso First Community Initiative in the Oke-Anu area of Ogbomoso, will be commissioned on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

A ‘behavioral anonymous center’ is a place where people suffering from addiction or substance use disorders can receive care or be counselled.

In such places, people who seek or need to change certain behaviors, thoughts, emotions, amongst others, can enhance their lives by undergoing a rehabilitation process.

The Ogbomoso First Initiative, which is a socio-cultural organization, has been in the forefront of the sensitization against drug abuse in Ogbomoso.

The group aims to sensitize youths and adults on the effects of abusive use of drugs in Ogbomoso and its environs.