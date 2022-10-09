NDLEA Confiscates Over 2.4 Million Tramadol Pills Imported From Pakistan

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted over 2.4 million tablets of tramadol pills in 225mg and 250mg, weighing 2,356kgs at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The pills with an estimated street value of N1.4bn were seized on Friday barely a week after about 13.5 million pills of tramadol, worth over N8.8bn were recovered by the NDLEA from a drug baron in a Victoria Garden City (VGC) estate in Lekki Lagos.

A statement by the NDLEA, signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said, “Following credible intelligence, the Agency had shown interest in the consignment of 52 cartons that came into Nigeria from Karachi, Pakistan with six different airway bills via Ethiopian Airline flight, comprising seven cartons of 250mg of a brand called tamral and 45 cartons of 225mg, branded as tramaking.

“Soon after it arrived at the Lagos airport, the NDLEA called for a joint examination of the consignment with other stakeholders and after its information was confirmed by all, the 52 cartons of the seized substance which are above the recommended threshold for medical use and banned in the country, were moved to the Agency’s facility.”

Similarly, operatives of the NDLEA intercepted 15 parcels of cannabis and 600grams of tramadol 225mg concealed in a sack of crayfish going to Dubai, UAE. The freight agent who presented it, Osahor Ekwueme was also arrested.

The statement further revealed the arrest of Ifeanyi Egbuwaohia, the brain behind a 5.20kg of cannabis, concealed in kegs of palm oil en route to Dubai, previously intercepted by the NDLEA at the NAHCO export shed of the airport.

The NDLEA said Egbuwaohia was arrested in the Igando area of Lagos.

The statement read, “Though Ifeanyi works as a technician at Computer Village, Ikeja beneath his known business he also works with a drug network in Dubai, where he sends illicit drugs for distribution.

“A few hours after his arrest, another consignment of 2.60kgs of the same substance sent by him for export to Dubai was also intercepted by operatives at the airport”.

Meanwhile, In Kaduna a female drug dealer, Peace Ayuba, was on October 7, arrested at Kakau Gonin Gora with 78 bags of cannabis Sativa weighing 849.5kgs, while operatives in Sokoto, arrested Onyeka Owo, 28, with 443 bottles of codeine-based syrup.

Commending the officers and men of the agency, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa urged them and their compatriots across the country to remain steadfast, resolute and unrelenting until the last gram of illicit drugs is taken away from the streets of Nigeria.