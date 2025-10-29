NDLEA Foils Attempt By Hoodlums To Free Arrested Drug Kingpin In Rivers

A dramatic scene unfolded in Rivers State when hoodlums, suspected to be cultists, attacked National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officials who had arrested a high-profile drug kingpin.

The hoodlums attempted to disarm the NDLEA personnel and free the suspect, who was already restrained in handcuffs.

According to eyewitnesses, the situation turned chaotic as gunshots were fired, and road users scrambled for safety.

However, the NDLEA personnel successfully took the suspect away, despite the attempt to rescue him.

Two of the hoodlums were reportedly shot and taken away by their accomplices.

Sources said this incident bears striking resemblance to previous attacks on NDLEA officials in the same area.

They said just two weeks ago, the same hoodlums attacked NDLEA personnel who came to make an arrest at the same location.

Similarly, in April 2023, the hoodlums attacked NDLEA officials and freed a high-profile suspect who was restrained in handcuffs.

The state command of the NDLEA has not reacted to this incident at Press time.