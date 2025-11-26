NDLEA Foils N6.7bn Christmas Drug Plot, Arrests Syndicate Commander, Five Others

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday said it dismantled a N6.7bn opioids cartel during which a baron Onyekachi Pius Nwanagu and five members of his gang were arrested.

NDLEA’s Director, Media & Advocacy Mr. Femi Babafemi said intelligence revealed that the Drug Trafficking Organisation (DTO) was about distributing over 7.2 million pills of tramadol 225mg and 526,200 bottles (52.6 million mls) of codeine syrup warehoused in a residential compound in Lagos state.

Babafemi said officers of a Special Operations Unit of NDLEA ahead of the “Christmas festive season”, led a coordinated operation between Wednesday 19th and Thursday 20th November 2025 to round up members of the syndicate and dismantle their criminal network.

Two members of the DTO, Egbo Innocent Udalor and Chukwe Emmanuel, were trailed and arrested at Apple Junction, Festac area of Lagos on Wednesday while conveying 300 cartons of opioids in a truck.

A follow-up operation to the syndicate’s warehouse at Sunny Billa East Street, Bucknor on Thursday led to the arrest of Onyekachi Nwanagu and other members of his syndicate including: Nwoye Sunday Ali; Nnacho Ogochukwu; and Oraghalia Chukwuebuka Philip.

He said, “In all, a total of 7.27 million pills of tramadol 225mg worth N3.96bn and 53 million mills of codeine syrup valued at over N2.76bn, bringing the combined value of the seized drugs to N6.72bn only in street value.”

Babafemi said the drugs were moved out of the estate in eleven trucks to NDLEA’s central exhibit complex in Lagos.

While commending the Commander and operatives of the Special Operations Unit as well as those of Strike Force Unit, the Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) described the breakthrough as a major blow to the cartels preying on Nigeria’s youth.

“This is not just an arrest; it is an unambiguous statement. The seizure of this colossal volume of illicit drugs, which could have fueled addiction, crime, and insecurity across our nation, represents a victory for the Nigerian people and a confirmation of our unwavering commitment to the mandate given to us by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, Marwa stated.

He emphasised that the Agency’s focus remains squarely on the kingpins and financiers of the illicit drug trade.

“The days when drug barons thought they were untouchable are over.

“The arrest of this drug baron and his criminal cohorts, following an intensive intelligence operation, serves as a stark reminder that the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with every merchant of death, no matter how high or deeply concealed they think they are.”