NDLEA: I Was Promised N3.5m To Ingest 49 Cocaine Wraps To Hong Kong — Alaba Trader Says

Chidike Prince, 41, a self-described spare part dealer, has confessed that he was promised N3.5 million upon the successful ingestion and trafficking of 49 pellets of cocaine to Hong Kong.

Prince confessed after he excreted 49 pellets of cocaine upon being detained by operatives National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA for an unspecified number of days.

On October 21, narcotic officers intercepted Prince at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 950 to Hong Kong via Addis Ababa.

He was not alone, as the agency had intercepted ThankGod Emenike, 38 on October 20 during the outward clearance of passengers on Air France flight 818 to Paris.

“They were both arrested and detained after their body scan revealed they ingested illicit drugs.

“After days in custody and a number of excretions, Emenike excreted 72 wraps of heroin weighing 1.171 kilograms, while Chidike discharged 49 pellets of cocaine with a total weight of 998.53 grams.

“In his statement, Chidike claimed he is a businessman dealing in spare parts at the Alaba International market in Ojo area of Lagos.

“He added that he was to be paid N3.5 million which he intended to use to import goods from Hong Kong,” a statement issued by the agency, and signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi revealed.

In the same vein, another suspect, Agbo Tochukwu was arrested with a consignment of 58 parcels of skunk weighing 29.10kgs while undergoing processes to board his flight at terminal 11 of the Lagos International Airport, Lagos on October 25.

The Qatar Airways flight passenger going to Oman claimed to have relocated to Oman on May 6 and had been working as a hotel attendant in Oman before venturing into drug trafficking.