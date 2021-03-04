NDLEA: Judge Asks Why Agency Granted Bail To Illegal Drug Dealer Without Court Order

60 SHARES Share Tweet

….As 35-year Old Woman Pleads Guilty To Selling Indian Hemp In Abuja

In a matter between the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and one Umar Abdulamid ( an illegal drug dealer), the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja was taken aback when the prosecution said the defendant was already on administrative bail.

On Thursday, the counsel representing the agency, Lawal Lateef, also told Justice A. Chikere, that the defendant who was standing trial, was not in court.

He then went on to urge the court to issue a bench warrant for his arrest, among other things.

But Justice Chikere asked the lawyer to tell the court which NDLEA Act allows granting administrative bail to a person who is being tried in court.

The lawyer argued that it was a defendant’s constitutional right to seek bail.

“Who grants bail? Is NDLEA a court? If you people continue granting bail, I will not listen to your case,” she said, adding she would speak with the agency’s management about it.

In a separate suit before the same judge, the NDLEA arraigned one Sofiat Ibrahim (35) to take a plea regarding a one-count charge against her dealings in indian hemp.

She pleaded guilty.

The charge reads:

“That you SOFIAT IBRAHIM, female, 35 years old of Gwako village, Gwagwalada, FCT, Abuja, on or about the 16″ day of August, 2020, at Gwako, Gwagwalada, FCT-Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, without lawful authority Dealt in 6.76 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, narcotic drug similar to Cocaine, Heroin, and LSD, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act CAP N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.”

Meanwhile, Justice Chikere looked at the direction of the remorse-looking woman and said,” what are you doing with Indian Hemp? You sell Indian Hemp?”

Ibrahim replied in the affirmative (yes).

The judge warned her to desist from it or be ready to spend her lifetime in jail.

“You want to stay in prison for life? You better stop!,” she advised.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned to March 15 for review of facts.