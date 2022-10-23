NDLEA Nabs Pastor, Four Wanted Kingpins Over Illicit Drugs Business

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested four individuals in connection with over 16,000 kilograms of illicit drugs in Lagos and Abuja.

In Lagos, operatives of the NDLEA arrested 48-year-old Aro Aderinde on October 16.

The suspect had been on the watchlist of the agency over his involvement in the export of 3,149kgs cannabis sativa concealed in coconut fibres via container number MSKU 1820587.

Also, two women- Hauwawu Bashiru and Basirat Yahaya were arrested and moved to Uyo to face charges over the export of 90 kilograms of methamphetamine through Pastor Anietie Okon Effiong of Promise of Zion Church, Oron in Akwa Ibom State.

Similarly, a drug lord, Abdulkadir Mohammed, 47, wanted over the seizure of 5,640kgs cannabis at a warehouse in Chukuku area of Kuje, Abuja, was nabbed on October 16, following the arrest of his wife, Saadatu Abdullahi, 35, who was found at the store when it was raided.

In Edo, at least 10 suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure of 4,870.2kgs of cannabis in parts of the state.

The Chairman NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa while reacting to the developments noted that the arrest of the fleeing drug kingpins is a warning signal to those still in the illicit drug trade that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

He charged officers and men across all commands to intensify the heat on the drug cartels until they are dismantled.