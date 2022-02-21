NDLEA Officer Killed, Another Injured Along Enugu-Abakaliki Road

An officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen at the Ezzangbo checkpoint along the Enugu-Abakaliki road.

The checkpoint manned by the anti-drug agency’s officials was reportedly attacked by armed men suspected to be members of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB).

Another official was said to have sustained a fractured leg while the armed men razed a patrol Hilux and carted away one rifle.

The attack came on the heels of a warning by the NDLEA that no harm must befall its men following its recent declaration of Abba Kyari, a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, wanted over his alleged involvement with an international cocaine syndicate.

Recall that after his arrest and subsequent detention, authorities of the anti-narcotics agency had publicly announced that it was not oblivious of threats to the lives of its officials involved in Kyari’s investigation.

The agency also noted in its recent statement on Friday that it had beefed up security around its complex where Kyari is being detained to prevent possible attack to free suspects.

Meanwhile, Kyari on his part had attributed his recent scandals to IPOB, claiming that the secessionist group had launched a smear campaign against him.