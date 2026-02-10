NDLEA Officer Killed In Bonny Island Drug Raid, Six Arrested

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said on Tuesday that its operatives have raided a notorious drug enclave known as Ama Hausa in Bonny Island, Rivers State, where six suspects were arrested and a significant cache of illicit substances, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, skunk, and tramadol, was recovered.

An NDLEA personnel, Chief Narcotic Agent Sadiq Bako Mujahid, lost his life as a result of severe head injuries sustained when the drug dealers mobilised armed hoodlums to attack operatives during the raid.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said, “Notwithstanding the violent attack, the NDLEA operatives were able to apprehend all the six targets of the raid, including the gang leader, Genesis George Benson, who is responsible for the death of the NDLEA operative.”

“Other suspects arrested during the strategic operation at the Ama Hausa area of Bonny Island, a well-known hub for criminal activities, on Friday 6th February 2026, include ThankGod Okon, Shamsudden Isah, Muhammed Musa, Adamu Muhammed, and Muhammed Yusuf.

“The operation took a tragic turn when one of the suspects, Genesis George Benson, mobilised a group of armed hoodlums to attack the operatives in a bid to escape arrest.

“During the ensuing violent confrontation, a dedicated officer, Chief Narcotic Agent Sadiq Bako Mujahid, sustained severe head injuries.

“Despite being rushed immediately to the Bonny Island General Hospital for emergency medical attention, Mujahid unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.”

Reacting to the development, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the bravery and resilience of the officers who stood their ground despite the brutal attack.

He said, “I salute the gallantry of our men who refused to be intimidated by these criminal elements.

“Even after the cowardly attack on Mujahid, our operatives ensured that the assailants were overpowered and arrested, and their illicit substances confiscated. Their sacrifice will not be in vain.”

While mourning the loss of Mujahid, Marwa described him as a disciplined and courageous officer who paid the ultimate price in the service of his fatherland.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, his colleagues, and the Rivers State Command.”

“Any attack on our officers is an attack on the state, and it will not go without dire consequences.

“We remain undeterred in our mission to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs, and we will continue to take the fight to the enclaves of these merchants of death,” the NDLEA boss warned.