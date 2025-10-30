NDLEA, Police, PCRC Join Forces To Combat Drug Abuse In Rivers

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Rivers State Command, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigeria Police, on Thursday, intensified the War Against Drug Abuse with a sensitization campaign at the University of Port Harcourt.

The campaign aimed to raise awareness and discourage drug abuse among young people, noting that the menace has claimed numerous lives. Voke Emore, Chairman of PCRC in Rivers State, emphasized the importance of abstinence, calling on all stakeholders to join forces in the collective fight against drug abuse.

Emore, who emphasized the importance of abstinence, called on all stakeholders to join forces in the collective fight against drug abuse.

He said, “The PCRC has done this for two years now and this is the third year. We did it in Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State University and our idea is to drive home the message of the War Against Drug Abuse where our young people and even now some old persons abuse drugs, we have a lot of deaths and it needs to stop.

“One of the causes of insecurity and the devices the enemy uses against young people that they carry weapon, commit crimes is drug. We want to say no to drug abuse.We have to put our hands on desk to keep speaking against drug abuse”.

Assistant State Commander of the Drug Demand Reduction Unit, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Rivers State Command, Grace Adeniyi, has called for stronger community and institutional collaboration in the fight against drug abuse, especially among young people in universities.

Speaking during the war against drug abuse campaign held at the University of Port Harcourt, Adeniyi emphasized that drug abuse remains a growing menace affecting individuals, families, and communities across the country.

She urged students to make conscious decisions to avoid substance use and resist peer pressure, noting that prevention remains the most effective strategy against the scourge.

She said, “drug abuse is a problem that is ravaging everyone and there are stages where they should be able to say no to drug abuse and yes to life.

“While they watch who they associate with, mingle with, they should not be pressured into taking hard drugs.

“Our university campus is a place where nobody monitors your activities. You come on your own and stay on your own. Whatever anybody tells you, is your ability to say no, I will not be involved in it. So many of the students coming in are young minds, they are just 16 and above and the older ones will bully them into accepting the use of hard drugs.

“The programme is very important. Drug abuse is everywhere. If is not in your family is in neighbourhood. A drug dependent person is a risk to himself and everybody around.

“Prevention is better than cure.Dont go into it .You will be able to avoid so much of the crisis because every other vice is committed under influence of drug abuse.

“We normally go community leaders so they can join in fighting the drug abuse and trafficking. If stakeholders we join hands to say we want to fight this drug abuse,if we go for arrest they will join us to pick fish out the people trafficking drugs.They also join us in Sensitization.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, represented by the Divisional Police Officer of Choba Division, SP Ahmed Doma, highlighted the devastating consequences of drug abuse, including an increased risk of chronic diseases and permanent damage to brain function.

CP Adepoju urged students and members of the public to shun substance abuse, reaffirming the commitment of the Rivers State Police Command to sustaining a drug-free society through enforcement and continuous public enlightenment.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Owunari Georgewill, said the programme was not designed for content creation, but to create genuine awareness on the dangers of drug abuse.

Professor Georgewill stressed that the university remains a citadel of enlightenment and moral discipline, urging students to uphold ethical standards and resist negative peer influence.

“Our future cannot be built on abuse of substance. Today we form a formidable coalition against drug abuse.

“The War Against Drug Abuse is not a seasonal one, but a continuous campaign. We want to build a Nigeria where youth are not dependent on illicit drugs” Georgewill said.

