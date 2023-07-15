NDLEA Reacts To Shooting Incident by Operatives In Delta

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has reacted to a viral video on the Internet showing a vehicle in motion with the driver accusing operatives of the agency of murdering his two children during an operation in Delta State.

In the video, the driver of the vehicle was seen going after a Hilux conveying NDLEA operatives. He set his camera to capture the direction of the Hilux from his windscreen as he followed them closely lamenting the death of his alleged boy and girl child.

The incident which is said to have occurred at the Okpanam area of Asaba, Delta State, according to the video, had NDLEA operatives fire a stray bullet during an operation, that unfortunately hit the innocent victims while at their parent place of business (shop).

The NDLEA in a statement on Saturday, acknowledged the incident and disclosed that it occurred on Thursday, June 13. The agency reported one casualty.

The spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said the incident occurred when narcotics officers “carried out an intelligence-based raid of the joint of a notorious drug dealer” at the Okpanam area of Asaba.

During the operation, the statement noted that a Toyota Camry 2008 model, light blue colour at the scene suddenly zoomed off and knocked down one of our officers currently in critical condition but receiving medical treatment in a facility.

“In a bid to demobilize the car and prevent it from escaping, another officer fired a shot aimed at the tyre of the car, which eventually escaped.

“While the injured officer was rushed for treatment, the officers got reports of a stray bullet hitting a young person and immediately located the father of the victim, followed him to the hospital, and supported in facilitating his treatment but unfortunately died in the process,” the NDLEA said.

Consequently, the Chairman, of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa had set up a panel of top officials from its head office in Abuja to “immediately proceed to Asaba for an on-the-spot investigation of the unfortunate incident”.

The panel is expected to establish the facts of the case.

The agency further noted that its authorities are in touch with the family to provide necessary assistance while the investigation of the incident is underway.

“We will like to assure the family and members of the public that we’ll get to the root of the case and take necessary action(s),” the statement read.