NDLEA Reveals Identity Of Father Who Exports Illicit Drugs To Daughter In Dubai

After more than four sets of arrests, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) finally identified the 63-year-old grandfather, Afolabi Kolawole, believed to be behind the shipment of illicit drugs to Dubai.

Kolawole, arrested on August 18 in Ibadan, Oyo state, had confessed to concealing illicit drugs in black native soaps that he ships to his daughter in Barakat, Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE).

His arrest came after NDLEA operatives intercepted a drug exhibit going to Dubai on August 4.

Similarly, a principal importer of cannabis from the United States, Abibu Sola, was arrested after 56.4kg of the product was traced to him.

The operatives intercepted the illicit substance on different occasions: a 19.30kg Colorado consignment from Los Angeles, USA, on June 30 and a 37.1kg consignment on July 7.

They were intercepted at the NAHCO cargo import shed of the Lagos International airport.

A statement signed by the NDLEA Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday revealed that Abibu was still being interviewed in custody on the 19.30kg consignment when a 37.1kg package of cannabis was intercepted and traced to him.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives had arrested a freight agent, Njoko Elizabeth, 37, for attempting to export 250 grams of Tramadol and cannabis to Dubai through the NAHCO export shed.

The drug exhibits were concealed inside some gallons of palm oil and honey and packed among food items and hair attachments.

Also, a 55-year-old Italy-bound passenger, Oziengbe Andrew, was arrested on August 19 with 600 grams of Tramadol 200mg while attempting to board a Royal Air Maroc flight to Italy via Casablanca.

Last week, NDLEA operatives seized at least 2.3 million tablets of illicit pharmaceutical opioids and other psychoactive substances meant for distribution in seven Northern states Borno, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, Gombe and Nasarawa.

While reacting to the feat, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa. lauded officers and men of the affected commands and urged them to intensify their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.