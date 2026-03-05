NDLEA Seizes 1,499 Bottles Of Codeine Syrup, Arrests Suspect In Kano

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano Strategic Command, says it has arrested a 45-year-old man, Ashiru Bala, for allegedly possessing 1,499 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Kano.

He quoted the command’s Commander, Dahiru Yahaya-Lawal, as saying “the suspect was arrested at his residence in Lambu, Tofa Local Government Area of the state on Feb. 25, 2026 following intelligence-led operation.”

He said the suspect was intercepted after transporting the consignment from Abuja, adding that the drugs were for delivery to a local dealer in Kano for illicit consumption.

He explained that “the suspect admitted to transporting such illicit substances for about two years and said he had worked in township services in Abuja for four years.

“He also confirmed receiving substantial payments for each consignment moved, indicating awareness of the illegal nature of the act.”

Yahaya-Lawal said the arrest demonstrated the command’s commitment to protecting communities from the dangers of illicit drugs.

“Intelligence-driven enforcement, especially during periods of increased demand such as festive seasons, remains central to the command’s strategy.

“We will sustain pressure on drug networks and ensure offenders are brought to justice,” he said.

He added that the operation was part of ongoing “Operation Ramadan Mubarak”, initiated by the command in line with renewed national agenda of a drug-free society championed by the NDLEA Chairman, Retired Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba-Marwa.