NDLEA Tackle Police On Mohbad’s Death, Says We Replied Your Letter Of Inquiry

The National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has reacted to a statement by the Lagos Police Command claiming that the agency was yet to respond to an official inquiry following an allegation of complicity in the death of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba (MohBad).

On Friday, during a press briefing, the Lagos Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, said, “Also being awaited is the official response from NDLEA on one of the viral videos containing allegations by the singer on his experience at the agency’s Lagos Zone sometime in October 2022”.

The agency, while responding to the statement by the police, said it “would like to state that indeed its response was sent and received by the police since Thursday 28th September 2023.”

The agency, in a statement signed by Femi Babafemi on Saturday, noted that the official response to the inquiry was also sent by flight to Lagos, which was delivered and received by the police on the same day.

The statement read partly: “The summary of our response is reproduced below for the benefit of the inquiring public:

“We also heard the unsubstantiated allegation on social media that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, was arrested and detained by NDLEA on the 24th of February 2022 and given a substance to drink.

“In response to this allegation, we wish to state categorically that MohBad was never arrested, neither was he ever detained in the custody of the NDLEA on the said date or any other date before or after.

“The foregoing being the case, the issue of giving him any substance to drink does not arise.”

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported the controversy surrounding the viral video of the late singer alleging that operatives of the NDLEA gave him a bottle of water containing a white substance after he was arrested.