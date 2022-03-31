NDLEA To Receive Over N498m To Purchase Lie Detectors

Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N498,850,000 to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to purchase lie detectors and night vision Goggles within 90 days.

The Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) disclosed this after the FEC meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

The AGF, during his remarks, revealed that the federal ministry of justice had presented two memos on behalf of the NDLEA, seeking the approval of the council to award the contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detectors.

He said, “Our technology has improved to the extent that we have in place technological equipment that has the capacity to detect whether you are indeed speaking the truth or indeed you are lying in the course of investigation.

“So, for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of the NDLEA in exterminating illicit drug trafficking, sales, and consumption, the Federal Government has considered the need and possibility of indeed providing this equipment to NDLEA.

“So, the memo in that respect was presented, it was taken and the contract was approved for Messrs Zettabytes Technologies Limited to procure for the agency this lie detector equipment.

“On that account, the Federal Executive Council approved the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector by the NDLEA in favour of Messrs Zettabytes Technologies Limited in the sum of N498,850,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a completion period of 90 days”.

The NDLEA, in the last one year, has intensified the fight against the activities of illicit drugs and other substances across the country.

The anti-drug agency in one year has secured the arrest of over 12,306 suspects; 1,400 convictions and over 1,502 cases ongoing in the courts.