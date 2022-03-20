NDLEA Uncovers 20.75kg ‘Liquid Cocaine’ Concealed In Make-up, Arrests 52-Year-Old Courier

Okeke Anayochukwu, a 52-year-old businessman has been arrested with 20.75kg ‘black liquid cocaine’ on arrival in Nigeria from Brazil.

The father of four was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on March 15.

He flew in a Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha, Qatar to Abuja.

Upon his arrest, the indigene of Oraifite, Anambra State said someone he met at a drinking joint in Brazil gave him the consignment to deliver to Nigeria at an offer of N2 million.

A statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi on Sunday revealed that the substance was discovered “upon search of his two luggage stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32-makeup mascara, which tested positive to cocaine”.

Babafemi, who gave a breakdown of recent activities of the NDLEA, said on March 16, the anti-drug law agency also recovered 865.2kg of cannabis Sativa around Otapele- Obada road in Imeko-Afon LGA.

The consignment was brought in from the Benin Republic on motorbikes for onward transportation to Lagos and Abeokuta.

Also, NDLEA operatives arrested Bello Ibrahim, 38, with 312.4kg of cannabis Sativa at the Ogere tollgate, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

While in Anambra, NDLEA operatives on March 17, intercepted a bus with reg. No AGU 460 ZW, at Obosi bridge heading to Aba, Abia State from Onitsha.

After a search, seven and a half jumbo sacks of cannabis weighing 362kg were recovered while the driver, Ifeanyi Anyamele, admitted to being the owner of the drug exhibits.

On March 18, the NDLEA arrested three persons: Tony Samson, Paul Adamu, and Reuben Waziri with 18,380 tablets of Tramadol, and 12,500 tablets of Diazepam and Exol-5 tablets in Kaduna.

“While commending officers and men of the NAIA, Kaduna, Anambra and Ogun State Commands of the Agency for their vigilance and diligence, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) charged them and their counterparts across the country to always remain steps ahead of the tricks of drug traffickers and the barons,” the statement read.