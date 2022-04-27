NDLEA Uncovers Six Houses, 100-Store Shopping Plaza Belonging To Abba Kyari

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has identified six residential houses and one plaza belonging to the former Intelligence Response Team leader, Abba Kyari.

The agency identified a two-storey shopping plaza, called Assurance Plaza, located along the Giwa Barracks Road in Maiduguri with about 100 stores, and six residential houses in the New Government Residential Area of the state.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday, the NDLEA Spokesperson Femi Babafemi said the places were marked on Monday and “others are being marked in Abuja as well”.

When asked precisely the total of properties marked in Abuja, Babafemi said, “Not yet because more are still being traced. But in Abuja three have so far been identified and marked”.

Recall that the anti-drug agency on Monday said it arrested a suspected drug dealer behind the N3bn tramadol deal involving the then Kyari-led IRT in Lagos.

Kyari is being investigated over his alleged complicity in a 25kg cocaine deal with a cartel of drug barons operating in the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria network.