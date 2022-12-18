NDLEA Uncovers Underground Drug Bunk In Delta, Intercepts Over 1.7m Tramadol Pills

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered an underground drug bunk located in a three-bedroom bungalow building in Usiefurum town, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Advertisement

The building is said to be owned by a drug kingpin, Okrika Kingsley Ozioma who is now at large.

The operatives had stormed the residence on Saturday where 17.6kgs of Cannabis Sativa was recovered from the bunk.

Other exhibits include a 2003 Silver Golf car with registration number Lagos KJA 572 AZ used for the distribution of drugs within and outside Warri.

The recoveries are a part of illicit drugs intercepted from eight states in the last week.

In a statement signed by the NDLEA Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi on Sunday, the agency had intercepted 5,960 pills of Rohypnol concealed in 60 packs of indomie noodles.

Advertisement

The packages en route to Johannesburg, South Africa were seized at the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos International Airport on Wednesday.

“A female freight agent, Olaleye Adeola has already been arrested in connection with the noodles consignment,” Femi said.

Similarly, narcotic officers had seized at least 1,154,500 pills of Tramadol, Rohypnol and Exol being transported from Onitsha, Anambra to Gombe by a truck driver, Umar Hassan.

The operation followed credible intelligence which led to the seizure of the illicit drugs on Thursday at the Bye pass area of Gombe State.

Also, a team of NDLEA officers intercepted over 600,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg coming from Karachi, Pakistan in two separate shipments on Ethiopian Airlines flights between Monday and Tuesday.

Advertisement

Other interceptions were recorded in the VGC estate area of Lagos where 113 jumbo bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 4,802 kilograms were seized, and in Edo State where 29 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 319 kilograms were found with a driver conveying fake police uniforms.

NDLEA operatives arrest Alfred Vratombo, 32, with fake police uniforms

Other states include Kano where 1,980 bottles of Cough syrup with codeine, were seized along the Abuja-Kaduna express road and Bauchi where 288 blocks of cannabis Sativa weighing 244.5Kg were intercepted in the Darazo area of the state.

“In Oyo state, a suspect, Yusuf Ayinde, 40, was arrested with 50.4kgs Cannabis in his residence at Idi-Ose via Amuloko, Ona-Ara LGA, on Saturday 17th Dec,” the statement revealed.

The Chairman, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa while commending the feats in the last week, urged the various commands to be tenacious in its war against illicit drugs while making efforts to surpass records.