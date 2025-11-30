NDPHC Denies Corruption Allegations Against MD

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has refuted allegations of corruption, mismanagement and abuse of office levelled against its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Jennifer Adighije.

THE WHISTLER recalls that Sahara Reporters had in its report published on 29 November and titled “Niger Delta Company Boss, Jennifer Adighije Accused of Reckless Spendings, Corruption as Staff Petition EFCC, Presidency”, accused her of corruption and abuse of office.

But NDPHC’s Head of Corporate and External Communications, Emmanuel Ojor, in a statement he sent to THE WHISTLER in Abuja on Sunday, described the report as dubious, ill-intended and designed to smear the reputation of the Managing Director.

NDPHC stated that it was disturbing that the online platform did not seek clarification from either the MD or the company before publishing what he described as premeditated and nefarious allegations.

Responding to claims of mismanagement and zero impact,” the statement said that the allegations ignored the statutory mandate of NDPHC and the operational realities of the power sector.

According to the statement, Adighije’s tenure has focused on reforms to optimise the performance of NDPHC assets, recover huge outstanding debts, cut wasteful expenditure and enhance internal processes.

Advertisement

It equally dismissed the allegation of a ₦900 million budget for a 25-year celebration as laughable and dishonest, insisting that no such budget had been approved.

The statement clarified that NDPHC was established in 2005 and is only preparing for its 20th anniversary, for which no budget has been finalised.

The company also rejected allegations that the MD manipulated promotion examinations to favour loyalists, describing the process as transparent and based on merit.

The guidelines, it said, were developed by the HR department in line with established policies.

On the allegation of a ₦20m donation scandal involving actress Sarah Martins, NDPHC said the gesture was a private charitable act by Adighije, based on contributions from friends of Mr Seyi Tinubu.

Advertisement

The company stressed that no NDPHC funds were involved.

The statement, however, urged the public to disregard the allegations and advised Sahara Reporters to retract the story.