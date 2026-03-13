NDRA Hails Siting Of $145m Medical Village In Niger Delta

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A socio-political pressure group, the Niger Delta Rights Advocates (NDRA), has applauded the decision to establish a state-of-the-art Medical Village in the Niger Delta region, describing the project as a significant step toward addressing the longstanding healthcare deficits in the oil-rich area.

The group commended the initiative spearheaded by the Wives of Correctional Services Officers Association (NICOWA) under the leadership of Mrs. Victoria Nwakuche in partnership with Bokolo-HSIC Group Ltd, noting that the project would greatly improve access to specialized healthcare services in the region.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by its Director of Research and Development, Dr. Chucks Alozie, the NDRA expressed appreciation for the choice of Port Harcourt as the location for the proposed medical facility, which is estimated to cost $145 million.

According to the group, the establishment of the Medical Village would help bridge the glaring medical gaps in the Niger Delta and reduce the burden on residents who often travel abroad or to other parts of the country in search of advanced medical care.

NDRA noted that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 exposed the acute shortage of quality medical facilities in the region.

The organisation said it had at the time strongly criticized the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for what it described as a lack of focus and vision in fulfilling its core mandate of providing adequate healthcare infrastructure across its 27 senatorial districts.

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The group maintained that the planned medical facility would significantly improve health outcomes in the region, particularly in the management of complex diseases such as cancer and other specialized medical conditions.

“Conceptualizing a $145 million project in the Niger Delta will stimulate both immediate and long-term benefits for the region,” the statement read.

“Youths will be meaningfully engaged, ranging from construction work during the building phase to employment opportunities for qualified professionals in the health sector once the facility becomes operational.”

NDRA explained that the proposed 120-bed hospital and diagnostic centre would enhance medical expertise in the region and improve survival chances for patients battling oncological diseases, while also reducing complications and mortality rates associated with delayed or inadequate treatment.

The group lamented that the absence of specialized healthcare facilities equipped with modern technologies had deprived many residents of access to advanced medical solutions such as molecular profiling, precision medicine, immunotherapy, targeted therapy and modern chemotherapy techniques.

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It added that the lack of such facilities had also hindered effective symptom management and palliative care for patients suffering from life-threatening conditions.

According to the advocacy group, the establishment of the Medical Village would help stem the growing trend of medical tourism among Nigerians who spend huge amounts of foreign exchange seeking treatment abroad.

The NDRA therefore expressed optimism that the project would strengthen healthcare delivery in the Niger Delta and provide much-needed relief to patients and families struggling to access specialized medical services within the country.