Ndume Urges Tinubu To Prioritise Security Over Politics

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Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume has reacted to Monday’s explosions in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, saying the Federal Government should prioritise security over 2027 politics.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Ndume, who represents Borno South, appealed to the Bola Tinubu administration to focus on governance, particularly the security of lives and property and welfare of citizens, which he noted is the primary responsibility of the government.

“The people that will vote are dying,” Ndume said, expressing grave concern over killings in the North-East and other regions by insurgents and bandits.

He urged President Tinubu to concentrate on governance, address the safety and welfare of Nigerians, and stop making mere press statements.

“A lot of people are still missing from the Ngoshe massacre. Perpetrators of the Maiduguri bombings must be arrested,” Ndume said, calling for ramped-up security efforts and intelligence gathering to prevent future attacks.

He sympathised with the Borno State Government, residents and families of victims, faulting a mere press statement from President Tinubu as insufficient.

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“If President Tinubu can’t visit Borno, he should send Vice President Kashim Shettima to assure Nigerians he cares about their plights,” Ndume added.