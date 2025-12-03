NEC Approves N100bn For Police, Security Agencies’ Training Facilities

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Okays N185bn Debt Payment To Gas Producers

The National Economic Council, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, has approved N100bn for rehabilitation of dilapidated training institutions for police and security agencies nationwide.

The decision, reached during NEC’s 154th virtual meeting on Wednesday, followed an assessment that showed that most security training facilities are in dire condition. An additional N2.6bbn was approved for consultancy services.

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, who chairs the adhoc committee that evaluated the facilities, presented findings on the state of the infrastructure to NEC members.

Shettima, who presided over the meeting, used the occasion to task governors on accountability and results-driven governance.

He said the era of policy without results must give way to governance defined by tangible outcomes in communities across the country.

“Our task is not to admire problems, but to solve them. Not to explain challenges, but to overcome them. And not to hope for progress, but to engineer it,” the VP said.

“Today’s agenda speaks to our shared responsibility to build a nation where reforms translate into results, and where policies are not mere promises but convincing instruments of change felt in the markets, schools, clinics and farms across our federation,” he added.

At the NEC meeting, the Accountant-General of the Federation updated members that the nation’s Excess Crude Account balance as at November 2025 stood at $525,823.39, while the Stabilization Account balance was N71,647,494,101.12 and the Natural Resources Development Account showed N79,252,769,532.35.

NEC also received a presentation from its Ad-Hoc Committee on Polio Eradication, chaired by the Governor of Gombe State. He said as of Week 47, Nigeria has recorded 73 cases of circulating variant poliovirus type 2 this year, representing a 39% reduction from the 119 cases recorded during the same period in 2024.

Six priority states account for 63% of total cases, with the majority coming from Sokoto with 23 cases, Zamfara with 9, Kebbi with 7, Kano with 3, Katsina with 2, and Gombe with 2.

He said two states that historically carried the highest burden achieved notable progress. Kano has achieved a 94% decline in cases compared to last year, while Katsina has recorded an 88% decline.

Thirteen new detections, comprising 12 cVPV2 and 1 cVPV3, were confirmed across the country.

Gombe detected its first cases of the year, one in Dukku LGA from Acute Flaccid Paralysis surveillance and one in Gombe LGA from environmental surveillance. Kebbi, Sokoto, Jigawa, Nasarawa and Zamfara have also reported new cases, highlighting the need for intensified action.

Committee further disclosed that the first phase of the integrated Measles-Rubella, HPV, and Polio campaign across 20 northern states and Oyo delivered meaningful gains. It said 83% of all planned settlements were reached with geo-evidence, while 92% and 95% of targeted children received the MR vaccine and polio vaccine respectively. LQAS results showed 85% pass for MR and 86% for polio.

In the six priority states, Kano, Katsina, and Gombe passed LQAS, showing strong campaign quality. However, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara did not meet the 80% threshold for LQAS, and revaccination was conducted in the affected LGAs.

It said a new round of nOPV2 campaigns will commence this December with implementation occurring in two blocs. Bloc A covers 12 northern states including Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara, while Bloc B includes 9 northern states including Gombe.

The Council resolved that deputy governors across the implementing states should convene State Taskforce Meetings ahead of the campaign. State governments were urged to work closely with security agencies to support safe access for vaccination teams, particularly in settlements affected by insecurity or hard-to-reach terrain. LGA Chairmen were also called upon to be fully involved in campaign oversight by chairing Evening Review Meetings where daily performance is assessed, bottlenecks identified, and corrective measures taken in real time.

The Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, made a presentation on the cost and availability of domestic gas, particularly the payment of outstanding obligations to gas producers to encourage increased production and supply for domestic consumption.

Gas producers have a cumulative debt claim of $10bn for gas supplied to the power sector as far back as 2011. He noted that N185bn, representing 78% of the total naira-denominated debt claims, had been validated by submissions made by NNPC Gas Marketing Ltd and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The variance is largely driven by NEPL’s claims against its GenCo customers and unreported claims against NGML by Shell, Seplat Energy and NUIMS.

President Tinubu had on April 4, 2024 granted approval to settle the N185bn naira validated debt owed to gas producers through future oil and gas royalty deductions.

Following the transmission of the presidential approval to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the NUPRC has engaged with six gas producers and agreed on a royalty deduction schedule.

The NEC further commended the initiative and efforts of the committee and approved the committee’s prayers to concur with President Tinubu’s approval for the payment of outstanding obligations to the tune of N185bn to gas producers to ensure improved supply of gas for domestic production.

The statement was issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications in the Office of The Vice President, on 3rd December, 2025.