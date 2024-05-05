NECO Digitalizes Examination Supervisors’ Recruitment Exercise To Check Sharp Practices

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has digitalized the recruitment process for Examination Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal and External.

The Council stated that the digitalization is to check sharp practices in the recruitment process and to enhance efficiency and effective service delivery.

A statement signed by NECO’s Ag. Director, Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani stated that the process will involve migration from manual to online system.

“The digitalization process which involves migration from the manual recruitment of Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors to Online system, would ensure that supervisors Nomination form, Appointment Letters and Supervisors e-photo Albums are generated On-line.

“Also, routine swapping of Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors during the Examination would be done Online.

“Interested qualified Teachers with NCE, Degree Certificate, Master Degrees, PhD and Professors are eligible to apply as Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors for BECE or SSCE Internal or External,” the statement said.

NECO’s recruitment of Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors was done manually before the introduction of the digitalization system,