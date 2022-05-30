NECO Extends Registration To June 20 As Exams Commence June 27

The National Examinations Council has announced extension of the registration period for its Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) to Monday, June 20, 2022.

The body made this known in a statement released in the early hours of Monday.

According to the body, the exam was “extended the Registration period of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination for school-based candidates to midnight of Monday 20th June 2022”.

Prior to the extension, the registration period was scheduled to end on Monday, May 30, 2022.

“State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants, and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that. The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination will commence on 27th June 2022, and end on Friday 12th August 2022.

“Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination,” the statement said.